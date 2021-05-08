Vidor Police Beat 4.27-5.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 27 – May 3, 2021:
Tuesday, April 27
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Church Street
- Found property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive
- Assist other agency at the 2600 block of Main Street
Wednesday, April 28
- Warrant service near Farm to Market Road 1132
- Assault at the 1200 block of Mai Street
- Assault at the 1000 block of Church Street
Thursday, April 29
- Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street
Friday, April 30
- Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
- Reckless driver at the west bound service road at Archie
Saturday, May 1
- Assist other agency at the 17400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 18400 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, May 2
- Assist other agency at the 2500 OST
- Citation issued at the 1300 block of Main Street
Monday, May 3
- Warrant service at the 600 block of Mai Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Interstate 10 east
- Warrant service at the 300 block of West Freeway
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of Wilson Street
- Family disturbance at the 1600 block of Orange Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department