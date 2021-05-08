Vidor Police Beat 4.27-5.3.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 27 – May 3, 2021:

Tuesday, April 27

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1300 block of Main Street

Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Church Street

Found property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive

Assist other agency at the 2600 block of Main Street

Wednesday, April 28

Warrant service near Farm to Market Road 1132

Assault at the 1200 block of Mai Street

Assault at the 1000 block of Church Street

Thursday, April 29

Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street

Friday, April 30

Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Reckless driver at the west bound service road at Archie

Saturday, May 1

Assist other agency at the 17400 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 18400 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, May 2

Assist other agency at the 2500 OST

Citation issued at the 1300 block of Main Street

Monday, May 3

Warrant service at the 600 block of Mai Street

Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Interstate 10 east

Warrant service at the 300 block of West Freeway

Controlled substance at the 200 block of Wilson Street

Family disturbance at the 1600 block of Orange Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department