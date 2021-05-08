Praying for nation, county and families in the county

A smaller than normal crowd attended this year’s National Day of Prayer ceremony at the Orange County Courthouse.

COVID-19 protocols prevented the usual planning for the event, so there was no singing this year.

Orange County Commissioner Johnny Trahan read the county’s proclamation for the event as the group gathered under a shade tree.

The proclamation:

WHEREAS, Thursday, May 6, 2021, marks the Annual Observance of the National Day of Prayer. The theme of this year’s nationwide celebration is “Love, Life, and Liberty”, and

WHEREAS, the Bible verse chosen for this year is “2 Corinthians 3: 17” which says, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty “. Scripture tells us again and again that our fervent prayer is effective. That our loving God responds to His Children’s earnest pleas in mighty ways that avail much, and ultimately determine the course of history; and

WHEREAS, The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, then signed into law by President Harry S. Truman as an annual day of observance;

WHEREAS, in 1988, Legislation signed by President Ronald Reagan, amended the law to state the National Day of Prayer would be observed on the first Thursday in May; and

WHEREAS, this is an opportunity for our great nation to revitalize itself with prayer as we call on citizens to humbly come before Him.

NOW, THEREFORE, the Orange County Commissioners Court proclaims Thursday, May 6, 2021 as

“NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER”

and we encourage all citizens to join us on Thursday, May 6, 2021, on the Courthouse lawn at Noon to observe this National Day of Prayer, to express our gratitude for the many liberties and blessings we have received, and ask for guidance as we continue to protect our freedom with diligence, integrity and prayer.

Congressman Brian Babin’s District Representative Dana Young said Babin wanted to be present but was not able to attend.

She read a few words from Babin and a prayer he sent.

“Prayer is so important,” Commissioner Theresa Beachamp said. “Our nation needs help. Our county needs help. Our families within the county need help.”