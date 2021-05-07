Orange Police Beat 5.6.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 6, 2021:

Disturbance at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Warrant other county at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle

Burglary at the 1900 block of International

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Guy Lane

Warrant service at the 1300 block of Dupont Drive

Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department