MMS Cheer and Twirl win at Crawfish Bash

The Mauriceville Middle School Cheerleaders and Twirlcatz won “Best Parade Walking Group” in the Mauriceville Crawfish Bash Parade.

Pictured, from left, are Hallie Smith, Kymber Dougherty, Kinley Lacouture, Anna Claire McKenzie, Kenedi Boutin, Daisy Harvey, Madison Loupe, Haylie Robson, Kolbi Fountain, Bailey Gorham, and Sadie Causey.

Students who participated in the parade but were not available for the award presentation are: Cheer – Khloe Lacouture, Shayne Pannell, Annsley Prince, Maliah Askari and Zelda Cowan. Twirlcatz – Jenna Huckaby, Addison Costner, Gracie Frederic, Mackenzie Johnson, and Claire Jowell.

Sponsors for the Cheerleading squad are Danielle Powell and Elise Fountain. Twirlcatz sponsors are Kiki Robinson and Meghan Brewer.