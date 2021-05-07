Lady Bears trip up Bellville in Game One

BELLVILLE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears notched a 7-1 Game One win over the Bellville Lady Brahmas in their best-of-3 Class 4A Region III area round series at Bellville High School Friday night.

Game Two of the series will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crosby High School with Game Three to follow if necessary.

Senior ace Karson Friar got the win on the hill for the Lady Bears (25-8-1), as she scattered seven hits while striking out seven and walking two in going the distance.

Kacie Dudensing tossed for Bellville (11-17) and she allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking four.

The Lady Bears tallied three runs in the top of the first inning on just one hit as they took advantage of two Bellville errors and three walks.

Madeline Stephenson reached on an error. Shae Fontenot got on with a fielder’s choice as Stephenson was out at second.

Bailey Frenzel cranked a double to rightfield and Jacelyn Cook walked to load the bases.

Cami Shugart then hit a shot to short and Bellville then made a two-run throwing error to first. Cook then raced in to score on a wild pitch.

The Lady Brahmas threatened in the bottom of the fourth but came away empty-handed.

Dudensing had a leadoff double to center and with one out Chloe Newman drew a walk. Both runners advanced into scoring position after a passed ball. Friar worked her way out of it by striking out Hannah LaCount and got Neelie Schiel to ground out.

Shugart had a two-out triple to center for the Lady Bears in the top of the fifth but Dudensing got Ansley Moore to fly out.

The Lady Bears got on the board again in the top of the sixth.

Friar drew a one-out walk. With two outs, Fontenot hit a ball that the Bellville shortstop could not reel in as Friar scooted home on the error.

LC-M tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh.

Ava Wright and Shugart each collected singles and Moore made the Lady Brahmas pay, with a three-run home run blast.

Stephenson had a single for LC-M in the second. Wright had a single in the third and Fontenot roped a double in the fourth in wrapping up all of the Lady Bear hits.

The winner of the LC-M-Bellville series will face either El Campo or Huffman in the regional quarterfinals next week.