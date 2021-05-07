Eugene Floyd Goudeau went to be with our Heavenly Father during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2, 2021.

He was comfortable in his home, surrounded by loved ones for days up until and on the morning of his passing.

“Gene” Goudeau was born on May 6, 1924. He had 2 brothers, Buford and Donnie and one sister, Ruby.

He and his wife Nylotis Goudeau were loving parents to 3 daughters Susie, Genia, and Velda and one son George. They had seven grandchildren: Roffie, Aaron, Jason, Christina, Melissa, Jennifer, and Eugene and 3 Great Grandchildren: Aliyah, Grayson, and Camille.

He was a proud resident of his hometown Orange, Texas. Any time anyone showed interest about its history or community, he was ready and eager to take them on the grand tour as he narrated along the way.

Gene and Nylotis were long time members of First United Pentecostal Church Of Orange, Texas. Both had devoted their lives to the Lord and were strong in their Christian faith.

Mr. Goudeau was a proud Navy veteran. During World War II, he was stationed in the Philippines abord naval ship, The USS Dyson DD 572.

He was always up for a good discussion on many topics but telling old war stories was definitely his favorite. He put forth great effort throughout his life to keep in touch with fellow veterans and enjoyed sending letters to them.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, winning a good game of checkers or dominos, antiquing, pawn shopping, and collecting. He loved reading his Bible and was full of knowledge on topics regarding religion or history.

He loved taking pictures and had many types of cameras. The family was always used to the video recorder running, never missing a memory in the making.

To sum it all up, Eugene Floyd Goudeau was a kind man, a loving man, an interesting man, he was a man devoted to his family, but most importantly he was devoted to his Lord and Savior and lived his life as a testimony to the grace and power of the Holy Spirit.