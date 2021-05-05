OP-ED: Positive Highlights – Now is the time to make a difference

In order for a COMMUNITY to grow, it must take the COMMUNITY to WORK TOGETHER.

Orange, Texas now is the time to appreciate the hard work from our newly elected Mayor Larry Spears Jr. (again sir congratulations) and our City Council. It is our responsibility as a community to work together, build together and support each other.

We must have the mind frame to always have positive goals for our city. If we do not entertain the idea to keep setting forth constructive goals to build, we will fail. Failing should never be an option because our children are looking to us for leadership and accountability.

This is not the time to allow negative entertainment in our community, this is not the time to highlight WHAT IS NOT BEING DONE, this is not the time to COMPLAIN. If you are bringing negative energy in the community, you are a part of the PROBLEM.

We have a PHENOMENAL Mayor who is bringing great changes in our city, let us back up Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and our City Council and continue to bring about GREAT CHANGE IN OUR CITY.

The time is NOW TO TRULY MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Orange Alumnae Chapter/ Executive Board Member Orange NAACP, Activist & Author for Bring Positivity Back/ Owner & Founder of Livol LLC