Bridge City announces Athletic Banquet winners
Here are the winners from the Bridge City Athletic Banquet held earlier this week:
Volleyball~
MVP ~ Harlee Tupper
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Daelyn Perry
Defensive Player of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper
Heart-Desire Award ~ Demi Carter
Cross Country~
Heart Award ~ Iris Lobatos & Liam Faulkner
Male MVP ~ Caden Shaw
Female MVP ~ Kaelyn Guillory
Newcomer of the Year ~ Karlee Smith & Victor Hernandez
Football~
Offensive MVP ~ Austin Richardson
Defensive MVP ~ Harrison Gauthier
Girls Basketball~
MVP ~ Austyn Daniels
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Demi Carter
Defensive Player of the Year ~ Chloe Huff
Newcomer of the Year ~ Olivia Hornsby
Boys Basketball~
MVP ~ Gabe Castillo
Defensive Player of the Year ~ Grant Boudreaux
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Austin Richardson
Powerlifting
Boys MVP ~ Mario Martin
Girls MVP ~ Gracie Fontenot
Most Improved ~ Mason Pruett
Girls Soccer~
MVP ~ Whitleigh Moreau
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Leslie Carranza
C0-Defensive Player of the Year ~ Ashlyn Dunnigan & Graciela Lyons
Midfield Player of the Year ~ Asia Molina
Heart & Hustle Award ~ Madison Smith
Boys Soccer~
MVP ~ Oscar Carranza
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Alberto Munguia
Defensive Players of the Year ~ Jaylen Jones & Kian Perry
Newcomer of the Year ~ Jackson Guidry
Golf~
Female MVP ~ Cadence Underwood
Newcomer of the Year ~ Ashley Hale
Heart Award ~ Chloe Wedekind & Saylor Moreau
Regional Qualifier ~ Saylor Moreau & Della Fournet
Most Dedicated ~ Kendyl Thomas
Male MVP~Brayton Tregre
Girls Track~
MVP ~ Caryss Carpenter
Outstanding Field Event ~ Daelyn Perry
Outstanding Runners ~ Amaris Larkin & Kaylyn Dosch
New Comers of the Year ~ Morgan Louvier & Chelsea Petree
Heart Award ~ KK Smith
Boys Track~
MVP ~ Caden Shaw
Outstanding Runner ~ Anthony Tran
Outstanding Field Event ~ Harrison Gauthier
Tennis~
Mixed Doubles Team of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper & Kian Perry
Boys Doubles Team of the Year ~ William Ramirez & Jackson Guidry
Softball~
MVP ~ Carson Fall
Defensive MVP ~ Austyn Daniels
Heart Award ~ Marlie Strong
Newcomer of the Year ~ Haley Munoz
Baseball ~
Co-MVP ~ Slade Foreman & Sam Carpenter
Student Trainers ~
Outstanding Student Athletic Trainer ~ Lizeth Orrosquieta
Male Athlete of the Year
Austin Richardson
Female Athlete of the Year
Waverlee Cooper
Male Cardinal Heart Award
Julian Dillow
Female Cardinal Heart Award
Whitleigh Moreau