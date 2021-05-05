Bridge City announces Athletic Banquet winners

Here are the winners from the Bridge City Athletic Banquet held earlier this week:

Volleyball ~

MVP ~ Harlee Tupper

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Daelyn Perry

Defensive Player of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper

Heart-Desire Award ~ Demi Carter

Cross Country~

Heart Award ~ Iris Lobatos & Liam Faulkner

Male MVP ~ Caden Shaw

Female MVP ~ Kaelyn Guillory

Newcomer of the Year ~ Karlee Smith & Victor Hernandez

Football~

Offensive MVP ~ Austin Richardson

Defensive MVP ~ Harrison Gauthier

Girls Basketball~

MVP ~ Austyn Daniels

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Demi Carter

Defensive Player of the Year ~ Chloe Huff

Newcomer of the Year ~ Olivia Hornsby

Boys Basketball~

MVP ~ Gabe Castillo

Defensive Player of the Year ~ Grant Boudreaux

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Austin Richardson

Powerlifting

Boys MVP ~ Mario Martin

Girls MVP ~ Gracie Fontenot

Most Improved ~ Mason Pruett

Girls Soccer~

MVP ~ Whitleigh Moreau

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Leslie Carranza

C0-Defensive Player of the Year ~ Ashlyn Dunnigan & Graciela Lyons

Midfield Player of the Year ~ Asia Molina

Heart & Hustle Award ~ Madison Smith

Boys Soccer~

MVP ~ Oscar Carranza

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Alberto Munguia

Defensive Players of the Year ~ Jaylen Jones & Kian Perry

Newcomer of the Year ~ Jackson Guidry

Golf~

Female MVP ~ Cadence Underwood

Newcomer of the Year ~ Ashley Hale

Heart Award ~ Chloe Wedekind & Saylor Moreau

Regional Qualifier ~ Saylor Moreau & Della Fournet

Most Dedicated ~ Kendyl Thomas

Male MVP~Brayton Tregre

Girls Track~

MVP ~ Caryss Carpenter

Outstanding Field Event ~ Daelyn Perry

Outstanding Runners ~ Amaris Larkin & Kaylyn Dosch

New Comers of the Year ~ Morgan Louvier & Chelsea Petree

Heart Award ~ KK Smith

Boys Track~

MVP ~ Caden Shaw

Outstanding Runner ~ Anthony Tran

Outstanding Field Event ~ Harrison Gauthier

Tennis~

Mixed Doubles Team of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper & Kian Perry

Boys Doubles Team of the Year ~ William Ramirez & Jackson Guidry

S oftball~

MVP ~ Carson Fall

Defensive MVP ~ Austyn Daniels

Heart Award ~ Marlie Strong

Newcomer of the Year ~ Haley Munoz

Baseball ~

Co-MVP ~ Slade Foreman & Sam Carpenter

Student Trainers ~

Outstanding Student Athletic Trainer ~ Lizeth Orrosquieta

Male Athlete of the Year

Austin Richardson

Female Athlete of the Year

Waverlee Cooper

Male Cardinal Heart Award

Julian Dillow

Female Cardinal Heart Award

Whitleigh Moreau