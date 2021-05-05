Bears set for Hawks for bidistrict playoffs

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears have their Class 4A Region III Bidistrict playoff series set.

The Bears (13-14), the fourth-place team out of District 22-4A, will take on the 21-4A champion Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (20-7-1) in a best-of-3 series.

Game One is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hardin-Jefferson High School. Game Two will be at LC-M’s Don Gibbens Field Friday at 7 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with site to be determined.