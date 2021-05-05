expand
May 5, 2021

Photo courtesy BCISD

BCHS students shine at Stark Reading Finals

By Van Wade

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Bridge City High School’s Tuyen Le & Emily Haynes competed in the Stark Reading County Finals on Sunday, April 25th at the Lutcher Theater.

Tuyen placed 1st in the Declamation category and will receive a $5,000 scholarship in addition to the $3,500 she has earned from Stark for placing in previous contests.

Emily placed 2nd in the Interpretive Reading category earning $2,500 in addition to the $1,500 she has already won. Congratulations, ladies, on a job well done! Thank you Mrs Hannah Richard Landry for your hard work and sponsorship of this contest at BCHS!

