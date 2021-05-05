BC distance standout Shaw inks with Jacksonville College
Bridge City standout cross country and trackster Caden Shaw signed to run for Jacksonville College Wednesday in front of family and friends at Bridge City High School. Shaw was a four-year letterman for the cross country team and a three-year letterman for the track team. He had a great run, especially his senior year in which is was the district champion in cross country and was a state qualifier and he was the district champion in the 1,600 meters during the spring. Congrats Caden!