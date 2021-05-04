Orange Police Beat 5.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 3, 2021:
- Abandon vehicle at the south service road west of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
- Controlled substance at the Farm to Market Road 408 and Bessie Heights Road
- Deadly conduct at the 1100 block of 5th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Meeks and Beverly
- Trespassing at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department