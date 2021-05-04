Orange Police Beat 5.3.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 3, 2021:

Abandon vehicle at the south service road west of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive

Controlled substance at the Farm to Market Road 408 and Bessie Heights Road

Deadly conduct at the 1100 block of 5 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Meeks and Beverly

Trespassing at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department