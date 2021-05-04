expand
May 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:50 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 3, 2021:

  • Abandon vehicle at the south service road west of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
  • Controlled substance at the Farm to Market Road 408 and Bessie Heights Road
  • Deadly conduct at the 1100 block of 5th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Meeks and Beverly
  • Trespassing at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

