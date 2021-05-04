expand
May 4, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.26- 4.30.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 26 – April 30, 2021:

Lemarcus D. Walker and Anna L. Corbett

Christian D. Quebedeaux and Alisa R. Jensen

Matt M. Thompson and Angela S. LaPointe

Joshua B. Fuss and Brooke D. Nolan

Joshua R. Savoy and Jeshua D. Roman Velez

Brandon H. Quirante and Rhoni N. Richard

Michael E. Abney and Tamaria J. Campbell

Donald J. Smith and Tiffeny M. LaBlanc

 

