Houston woman admits to smuggling liquid meth in gas tank

LAREDO, Texas – A 24-year-old Houston woman has entered a guilty plea to conspiring to import $300,000 of meth into the country, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On March 6, Yatziri Barboza arrived at the Juarez–Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo driving a Volkswagen Touareg. Law enforcement conducted an X-ray inspection of her vehicle and noticed an anomaly in the gas tank.

They removed the gas tank and found a compartment with 57.46 kilograms of meth in liquid form.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of approximately $300,000.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will set sentencing for a later date. At that time, Barboza faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. She was taken into custody pending that hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fawcett is prosecuting the case.