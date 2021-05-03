Orange Police Beat 4.30-5.2.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 30 – May 2, 2021:

Friday, April 30

Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and MacArthur Drive

and MacArthur Drive Assist other agency at the 3400 block of Pheasant

Shoplifting at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 800 block of Arkansas Ave

Saturday, May 1

Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of 3 rd Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 20 th and Sunset

and Sunset Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 10 th Street

Street Found property at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 100 block of Lakeside Drive

Criminal trespass at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Sunday, May 2

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7100 block of Interstate 10

Criminal trespass at the 1200 block of Green Ave.

Runaway at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 11900 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of Westway

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Clairmont

Trespassing at the 3800 block of Cochran Street

Runaway at the 1700 block of 10th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department