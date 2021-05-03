Orange Police Beat 4.30-5.2.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 30 – May 2, 2021:
Friday, April 30
- Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and MacArthur Drive
- Assist other agency at the 3400 block of Pheasant
- Shoplifting at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 800 block of Arkansas Ave
Saturday, May 1
- Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 20th and Sunset
- Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Lakeside Drive
- Criminal trespass at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
Sunday, May 2
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Criminal trespass at the 1200 block of Green Ave.
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 11900 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of Westway
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Clairmont
- Trespassing at the 3800 block of Cochran Street
- Runaway at the 1700 block of 10th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department