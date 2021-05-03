expand
May 3, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.30-5.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:06 am Monday, May 3, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 30 – May 2, 2021:

Friday, April 30

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and MacArthur Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 3400 block of Pheasant
  • Shoplifting at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 800 block of Arkansas Ave

Saturday, May 1

  • Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of 3rd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 20th and Sunset
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Lakeside Drive
  • Criminal trespass at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Sunday, May 2

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Criminal trespass at the 1200 block of Green Ave.
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 11900 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of Westway
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Clairmont
  • Trespassing at the 3800 block of Cochran Street
  • Runaway at the 1700 block of 10th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

