NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4 pm

We are expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to move across east Texas and central Louisiana tomorrow morning and afternoon.

It will begin in east Texas between 6 and 10 am, and begin in central Louisiana between 10 am and 2 pm.

Large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado are all possible.

Currently, the threat is less along the I-10 corridor of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Stay tuned for updates on this potential severe weather system.