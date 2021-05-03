CPSO Deputy arrested for indecent behavior

Lake Charles, LA – On May 1 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation on Deputy James C. Trahan, 42, Moss Bluff, after receiving a complaint in reference to indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During the investigation the victim advised detectives Trahan had been inappropriately touching her since the age of 6.

On May 2, Trahan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $450,000.

Prior to being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso yesterday, Trahan worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for approximately 15 years.

“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim. Our deputies take their oath seriously and the actions of Trahan are an embarrassment for our profession,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department.”

Detective Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.