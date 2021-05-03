Body found near Rainbow Bridge

PRESS RELEASE — On Monday, May 03, 2021 at approximately 3:21 P.M. the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call of deceased body near State Hwy 87 and the Rainbow Bridge. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division was able to locate the body near the bridge. The body was recovered and transported to the Jefferson County Morgue. The Texas Parks and Wild Life assisted in the recovery. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending tests. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as we get it.