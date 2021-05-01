expand
May 1, 2021

VHS Choir at Contest

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:20 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021

On Wednesday, April 28, the Vidor High School Choir Department, under the direction of Shawn Simonson, participated in the UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Evaluation at Nederland High School.  The Varsity Mixed Choir earned an excellent rating in concert, and a perfect superior rating in sight-reading, which awarded them a Sight-Reading Trophy.  The Non-Varsity Treble Choir earned a superior rating by receiving a perfect score in both concert and sight-reading, which awarded them a Sweepstakes Trophy.

 

