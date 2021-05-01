expand
May 1, 2021

OP-ED: Statement on House Passage of HB 19 on Third Reading

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:39 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

AUSTIN—The Keep Texas Trucking Coalition (KTTC) today released the following statement regarding the passage on third reading of House Bill 19 by the Texas House of Representatives, on a vote of 81-49:
Texas relies on commercial vehicles, and the House’s passage of HB 19 is further proof that the Texas Legislature will take common-sense steps to ensure our legal system is balanced while protecting access to the courts for those who are truly injured.
The leadership of Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) and Chairman Jeff Leach (R-Plano) produced a focused and effective bill to curb the rampant lawsuit abuses related to our state’s fleets—from repair vans to utility vehicles to 18-wheelers.
The bipartisan support for this bill, beginning with Rep. Leo Pacheco (D-San Antonio)—who signed early as a coauthor of HB 19—and extending to the Democratic members—especially Rep. Eddie Lucio III (D-San Antonio) and Rep. Ina Minjarez (D-San Antonio)—who provided feedback and important amendments and voted for the bill’s passage, reflects the broad support for a balanced, bipartisan solution by Texans across our state.
We expect the Texas Senate to quickly take up HB 19 to ensure accident victims can be compensated fairly in our courts, and that small businesses can continue to safely operate commercial vehicles without being put out of business by frivolous and abusive litigation.
With more than 550 members spanning businesses and associations of all sizes across nearly every sector of the Texas economy, the Keep Texas Trucking Coalition is working to ensure the Texas economy, small businesses and employers are not harmed by abusive commercial vehicle litigation. For more information, please visit www.keeptexastrucking.com.

 

