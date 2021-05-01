expand
Ad Spot

May 1, 2021

OP-ED: Living Life – Learning the importance of prioritizing

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:19 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

Chris Kovatch

I love working in the yard. I love planting and growing a variety of different flowers. I have small and large projects going on consistently it seems. Whether it be adding lighting or seating or something else, I keep saying I am almost done and then I get another idea. I literally need to take time and smell the roses that I have planted.

I have a huge issue with sitting still. I feel like I always have to be doing something. If I am not moving then I must be falling behind on something, right?

I know I need to find a way to just do nothing. We all need that. I just haven’t found out how to make that happen. I know my challenge is priorities. I always struggle with balancing home, work, and volunteer. I tend to get a bit obsessive, or should I say focused, on a certain project and everything else falls by the wayside. So how do I fix this?

With me, I think a reminder needs to be in front of me daily. I need something constantly pushing me to reassess what’s important for that day. A few weeks ago in one of the messages at my church, our pastor spoke about writing down our top 10 goals on a daily basis. I decided to try it out. Each morning I read a certain section of a chapter in the Bible. Right now I am reading Acts. I journal each morning about what I have read and how I can apply it in my life. I finish this quiet time with writing down my top 10 goals.

This is a new process for me with the goal writing and I am not sure what the end result will be. What I do know is that it does have me trying to dial back on activities. I actually turned down a service request yesterday and that was a huge thing for me. I tend to overcommit. I hate to under deliver.

There will be more to come as to how this is working for me, but I am hopeful it will help keep me grounded and maybe a bit more relaxed. We shall see!

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com

 

More News

OP-ED: Statement on House Passage of HB 19 on Third Reading

Community college apprenticeships can mean higher wages

LTTE

I am proud to be a Texan

OP-ED: My Five Cents- Texas to gain two new congressional seats

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Community college apprenticeships can mean higher wages

Local

Texas Decreases Use of Antipsychotic Drugs in Nursing Facilities

Local

CONSUMER ALERT: Beware Unemployment Benefit Identity Theft

Education

Weather creates inventive tree planting ceremony

Crime

Arrest made in double homicide case

Business

Thrift and Gift to hold grand re-opening on Tuesday

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Coffee grounds are for more than brewing coffee

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Bengal Guards at the 1940 Sugar Bowl

Local

SETRPC to hold exercise on May 6

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 5.1.21

Local

Bush kicks off affordable multifamily rental program to restore critical housing in communities impacted by 2018 and 2019 disasters

Local

COVID cases continue to decline

Local

OCSO seeking information on missing man

Entertainment

Depot Day postponed

Crime

Arrest made in capital murder case

Crime

Man wanted in connection with ATM theft

News

Texas’ Attwater’s Prairie-Chicken Wild Population Reaches 28 Year High

Crime

Houston man arrested and charged with sex trafficking of a minor

News

Vidor Rotary VHS Students of the Month

Business

Texas Named Best State For Business By CEO Magazine For A Record-Smashing 17th Year In A Row

Education

TSTA members’ efforts to get federal stimulus funds to districts starting to pay off for school children

News

LDWF Captures Black Bear in Port Allen; Reminds Public to be Aware

News

OFISD awarded T.L.L. Temple Foundation Grant

Nation/World

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1.69 Billion for Amtrak