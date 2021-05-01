expand
Ad Spot

May 1, 2021

LTTE
Letters to the Editor

I am proud to be a Texan

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:36 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

Texas is the only state in the United States that was once an independent Nation before becoming a state. The nation of Texas was bordered on the South by the Gulf of Mexico, on the West by the Rocky Mountains. On the East by the Louisiana purchase and extended into what is now Wyoming on the North. When Texas was born in 1836 it was much larger in size than the United States was in 1780.

Texas is still a large state in far more ways than miles. It is vast in verity, from desert to forest, gulf coast to high planes. Our industry, heritage, diverse economy, beautiful scenery, and so on is far too great to list.

Names such as the Alamo, the Texas Rangers, is known by people around the world, as well as endless list of names of great Texans past and present.

Yes, I am proud to be a Texan, along with being an American, Christian, and my Scottish heritage. As I believe every person should be proud of their racial heritage and faith. It was when all Americans worked together, such as in WWII, we build this nation into the greatest nation on earth. These things should never be used to tear this nation apart. Mankind has always had those that wanted to fight anyone that was different and we always will. The good in mankind still outnumbers the bad, so let us stand together and stop all this nonsense of division.

Easier said than done, yes I know, but let us go to work on it as individuals and stop thinking Washington can do it. Laws cannot take hate out of hearts, but God and human care about each other can.

 

K.Thomson

Highlands, Texas

 

More News

OP-ED: Statement on House Passage of HB 19 on Third Reading

Community college apprenticeships can mean higher wages

LTTE

I am proud to be a Texan

OP-ED: My Five Cents- Texas to gain two new congressional seats

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Community college apprenticeships can mean higher wages

Local

Texas Decreases Use of Antipsychotic Drugs in Nursing Facilities

Local

CONSUMER ALERT: Beware Unemployment Benefit Identity Theft

Education

Weather creates inventive tree planting ceremony

Crime

Arrest made in double homicide case

Business

Thrift and Gift to hold grand re-opening on Tuesday

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Coffee grounds are for more than brewing coffee

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Bengal Guards at the 1940 Sugar Bowl

Local

SETRPC to hold exercise on May 6

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 5.1.21

Local

Bush kicks off affordable multifamily rental program to restore critical housing in communities impacted by 2018 and 2019 disasters

Local

COVID cases continue to decline

Local

OCSO seeking information on missing man

Entertainment

Depot Day postponed

Crime

Arrest made in capital murder case

Crime

Man wanted in connection with ATM theft

News

Texas’ Attwater’s Prairie-Chicken Wild Population Reaches 28 Year High

Crime

Houston man arrested and charged with sex trafficking of a minor

News

Vidor Rotary VHS Students of the Month

Business

Texas Named Best State For Business By CEO Magazine For A Record-Smashing 17th Year In A Row

Education

TSTA members’ efforts to get federal stimulus funds to districts starting to pay off for school children

News

LDWF Captures Black Bear in Port Allen; Reminds Public to be Aware

News

OFISD awarded T.L.L. Temple Foundation Grant

Nation/World

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1.69 Billion for Amtrak