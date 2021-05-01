FAITH: Will we allow time to heal

When we hurt ourselves, we look to address that hurt and do what needs to be done to help it start to heal.

Well, what happens to us when we are hurt emotionally? Why don’t we take the same approach as we do if we get hurt physically?

We may carry a scar from the experience of being hurt physically, but we don’t carry the pain. We will remember the situation that may have caused us to get hurt and we look not to repeat that process.

As it pertains to our head and heart, we seem to want to hold on to the hurt and pain. We don’t want to allow for the healing process to take place so that we may become healthy again. We carry the scars of the emotionally hurt along with the pain.

Why is it so difficult to let it go?

Physical hurt is surface, emotional and mental hurt goes deep into the very essence of who we are. If we suffer a deep cut or injury. The surface will heal first or quicker than the deeper layers.

This is the body’s defense mechanism against infection. We look to keep the surface areas clean to allow for the healing process to be complete. We can appear to be healed on the surface but the lower layers are still in the healing process.

We don’t allow for our emotional and mental hurts to engage in the same process.

First, we have to want to heal and do what it takes to start the process. We need to protect the area of injury from outside contaminants that may try to cause infections.

For most this is not the problem. The real concern is that we don’t allow for the deeper layers to have time to heal.

Just as with our bodies, when we have deep areas that need to heal, there are some activities we can’t participate in because the deeper layers have not completely healed. When we suffer deep emotional or mental hurt, we need to allocate some serious time to allow for the deeper layers to heal before we participate in similar activities that caused us pain in the first place.

Too many times because we look like we’re healed from the hurt and we will engage in an experience only to find out that deep down we are still hurt and wounded.

The hurt will heal. But it’s going to take time.

The deepest question is do we want to heal? Only time will tell.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.