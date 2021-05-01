expand
May 1, 2021

FINAL: Voting Results for May 1 Election

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:37 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021

Final Unofficial Results

ORANGE

Mayor
Charles Thomas 151

Larry Spears * 1,460

 

District One
David Bailey 145

Pat Pullen * 138

BRIDGE CITY

Place One
Aaron Roccaforte 484

Carl Harbert * 259

Place Three
Tammi Fisette * 440
John Nickum 304

 

Place Five
Kenneth Prosperie 315

Terri Gauthier * 427

 

WEST ORANGE

Mayor – FINAL
Randy Branch 263
Jim Whittington 120

 

City Council (2 at-large seats)
Brent Dearing * 190
Jay Odom 171
Meritta Kennedy 183

 

PINEHURST

Council (1 yr. term) 
Greg Willis * 82
Kerrie Arrington 62

 

Council 3 at-large (2 yr. term) 
Johnny Asevedo 81
J. Michael Shahan * 63

Joey Vance * 43

Troy Pierce 48

Sarah McClendon * 87

 

VIDOR

Mayor
Seth LaPray  145

Misty Songe 339
Ronnie Herrera 227

 

Council Ward 1
Joseph Webb 341
Kelly Carder 343

 

BRIDGE CITY SCHOOL BOARD

Place 1
Patty Collins * 501
Paul Zoch  533

 

Place 2
Judy Cole * 702
Caleb Hayes  326

 

* incumbent

 

