Arrest made in double homicide case

By EJ Williams

Manka Melson was arrested on Thursday, April 29 for the homicides of Aaliyah Gradnigo and Thalamus Livings.

Orange PD detectives with the assistances from Beaumont PD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant and he was taken into custody in Jefferson County without incident.

About 50 family and friends gathered together Thursday evening in a field for a balloon release in honor of the arrest of a suspect in the double homicide back in January.

On January 23, 2021, Orange Police responded to a double shooting that left Aaliyah Grandigo and Thalamus Livings deceased.

“The 97-day wait has been a long waiting process for any type of justice,” said

Jennifer Smith.

Thursday, the family received the news they had been so patiently waiting for that a suspect was in custody.

Orange Police Captain R. Enmon announced that Melson, 23, was taken into custody

without incident.

“I would like to thank every one for coming out today and to police officers for their work in bringing this suspect into custody. I know this is just the start of justice, but it is a start at least now my family can begin to have justice,” said John Grandigo.

The crowd clapped and cheered after listening to Aaliyah’s father speech and emotions of relief that justice was now starting.

Melson has been booked into the Orange County Jail on two counts of Capital Murder, with bonds set at a total of $2 million.