expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.29.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:49 am Friday, April 30, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 29, 2021:

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Cordrey Ave
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1600 block of Englewood Drive
  • Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9300 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Perjury at the 800 block of Division
  • Theft at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Evading detention at the 1100 block of Rein Ave
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Public assistance at the 878 mile marker of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Geneva Jones

Michael LaBossiere

OCSO seeking information on missing man

Orange Police Beat 4.29.21

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar