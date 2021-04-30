Orange Police Beat 4.29.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 29, 2021:

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Cordrey Ave

Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1600 block of Englewood Drive

Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9300 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Perjury at the 800 block of Division

Theft at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Evading detention at the 1100 block of Rein Ave

Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Public assistance at the 878 mile marker of Interstate 10

Traffic collision at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department