Orange Police Beat 4.28.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 28, 2021:

Found property at the 2200 bock of State Hwy. 62

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Driving with invalid license near South Lutcher at Naquin

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2800 block of Enner Road

Warrant service at the 3100 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department