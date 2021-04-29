Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.19-4.25.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 19- April 25, 2021:

Monday, April 19

Found property at the 2000 block of Canal Street in Orange.

Theft at the 6000 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange

Fraud at the 5900 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange

Tuesday, April 20

Assault at the 6000 block of Inez in Orange

Sex offender verification at the 100 block of Border Street in Orange. A sex offender was not complying with registration.

Animal bite at the 3300 block of Stuart Drive in Orange

Suspicious person at the 4000 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Wednesday, April 21

Found property at the 5600 block of Jefferson Drive in Vidor

Information was gathered at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Thursday, April 22

Burglary at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City

Animal bite at the 3000 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Two narcotic incidents at undisclosed locations in Vidor

Disturbance at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Disturbance at the 100 block of North Fisherman Road in Vidor

Friday, April 23

Warrant service at an undisclosed location in Orange

Trespass at the 1400 block of West Freeway Blvd in Vidor

Harassment at an undisclosed location in Orange

Assist at the 1000 block of West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City

Sexual assault reported in the Orangefield area

Disturbance at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor

Saturday, April 24

Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor

Assault at the 100 block of Tyler Drive in Orange

Theft at the 2000 block of Linda Street in Orange

Sunday, April 25

Alarm at the 3100 block of Texas Avenue in Orange

Suspicious person at the 5600 block of Turner Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Assault at the 9300 block of Northridge Drive in Orange

Theft on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office