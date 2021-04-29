Lady Panthers take out Lady Cardinals in bidistrict round

BRIDGE CITY – The Liberty Lady Panthers ended the Bridge City Lady Cardinals’ season Thursday night as they took a 7-1 Game Two victory to win the 4A Region III bidistrict series 2-0 at Lady Cardinal Field.

The Lady Panthers (27-6) won Game One over the Cardinals (12-16-1) 4-0 Wednesday.

Kaci West got the complete-game win for the Lady Panthers as she scattered two hits while striking out 12 and walking four.

Freshman Carson Fall tossed for the Lady Cardinals, going six innings, allowing eight hits while striking out two and walking two. Madyson Melton tossed the seventh, allowing three hits while fanning one and walking one.

Liberty notched a run in the top of the first.

Jaylen Richard had a leadoff single and scored on a Mikaelah Burkland sacrifice fly to right.

The Lady Cardinals countered with a run in the bottom half of the first.

Makenna Carey drew a one-out walk and Marlee Strong had a nice sacrifice bunt to move her to second. Melton then stroked a West offering to deep left field for a RBI double.

Liberty grabbed a run in the top of the third.

Maci Beam had a one-out infield single and swiped second. West then roped a RBI double to center.

The Lady Panthers went up 3-1 in the fourth. Kylie Bishop reached on an error at second and swiped second. Bailee Slack reached on a bunt single and Beam scored Bishop with a bunt single.

Liberty scored two runs in sixth.

Slack had a two-out single and scored on a Richard single to center. Beam then hit a fly ball that was dropped and Richard darted in to score.

The Lady Panthers added two runs in the top of the seventh.

Burkland drew a walk and Hollie Thomas belted a shot to center and was able to turn it into a two-run inside-the-park home run.

The Lady Cardinals threatened in the bottom of the seventh.

Leah Jeffrey had a line drive single to left. Austyn Daniels hit into a fielder’s choice, forcing Jeffrey out at second. West then walked Jaslyn Jordan and hit Haley Munoz with a pitch to load the bases. West got out of the jam by fanning Amaris Larkin.