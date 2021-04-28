Flipper nets 13 awards at Ink Masters

Randy ‘Flipper’ Dolittle is known for giving his all when he starts a new piece of art. His medium is in ink as in tattoos, and just as artistically challenging as other mediums.

Flipper participated in the 6th annual Ink Masters Tattoo Show Beaumont during the weekend of April 16-18 and won 13 awards. Two more awards than the previous year.

“It was cool winning Best of Show in Color,” Flipper said. “Great way to represent Southeast Texas.”

The winning tattoo is a picture of tattoo artist Seth Morgan giving his own father a tattoo. The piece is a memorial piece.

“It was of a moment when he was first learning to tattoo and he gave his dad a tattoo. It was one of Seth’s fondest memories,” Flipper said. “It was made more special with being named Best of Show.”

Another tattoo, also in honor of a dad, won First place in Large Color, Second place in Arm/leg and First Place in Black & Gray Color Fusion.

“The awards represent multiple tattoos,” Flipper said.

Flipper is owner of Flipper’s Skin Flix a professional tattoo and body piercing studio located at 1060 Texas Ave. in Bridge City.

Flipper has been an artist most of his life and studied commercial art with the hopes of designing album covers. With the introduction of software programs such as Photoshop, finding an opening was more than difficult.

He turned to construction for a way to make a living when friends started asking him for tattoos.

With a switch of mediums from paper and ink to skin and ink, he become a tattoo artist known for his clean, sterile shop.

At the Tattoo Expo, Flipper was awarded:

Best of Day for Friday,

Best of Show in Color,

First Place in Large Color,

First Place in Black & Gray Color Fusion,

Second Place in Arm/Leg Piece,

Second Place in Cover-Up,

Second Place in Neo-Traditional,

Second Place in Black & Gray Color Fusion,

Second Place in Realistic,

Third Place in Large Black & Gray,

Third Place in Chest/Back,

Third Place in Large Color,

Third Place in Realistic

To see work done at Flipper’s Skin Flix, on Instagram for artists: Flipper @tattooflipper