Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election

Orange – 315

Expo – 11

Bridge City – 156

Vidor – 121

City of West Orange – 49

TOTAL IN PERSON- 652

Mail – 4

WO Mail – 0

TOTAL – 656

Military – 0

Out of Country – 0

GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 656

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 2838

Municipal EV Totals By Location 04.27.2021