April 27, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.19 – 4.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 19 – April 23, 2021:

Marion Standley and Karen Runyon

Taylor Fairchild and Shelby Lilyquist

Wesley Frillou and Abigail Faulk

Daniel Sawyer and Jenifer Monroe

Shon Landry and Becka Boggan

Michael White and Brittney Thibodeaux

Brandon Scoggin and Chole Oldbury

Omid Malek and Layken White

Juan Chinchilla-Santos and Karen Valencia-Ramirez

James Sabado and Joanna Kaempfer

Mitchell Cole and Megan Barton

Hunter Nunnally and Ashton Sharp

Todd Woolwine and Taylor Wade

 

 

