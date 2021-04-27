OF, LC-M, BC all have softball playoff dates set

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats, Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears and the Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff series set for the week.

The District 22-4A champion Lady Bobcats (22-5-2) will take on the Splendora Lady Wildcats (13-13), the fourth-place team out of District 21-4A. They will play a best-of-3 series, all at Anahuac High School. Game One is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Game Two is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Game Three, if necessary, will be at 5 p.m. Friday. General admission is $5 and students for $3.

The Lady Bears (22-7-1), 22-4A runnerups, will take on the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks (10-6), the third-place team out of 21-4A in a best-of-3 series all at Bridge City Lady Cardinal Field. Game One is Wednesday at 6 p.m. Game Two is Friday at 4:30 p.m. with Game Three to follow if necessary.

The Lady Cardinals (12-14-1), the fourth-place team out of 22-4A, will take on 21-4A champion Liberty. They will play a best-of-3 series. Game One will be at Liberty High School Wednesday at 6 p.m. Game Two will be at Lady Cardinal Field Thursday at 6 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, will be Friday with a time and site to be announced.