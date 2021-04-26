Orange Police Beat 4.23-4.25.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 23 – April 259, 2021:

Friday, April 23

Damaged property at the 2700 block of Foreman Road

Abandon vehicle at Simmons at North

Traffic collision resulting in injury at 6500 block of Interstate 10

Saturday, April 24

Warrant service at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Warrant service at Eddleman at 27 th

Assault at the 400 West Cypress Ave

Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street

Warrant service at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Circle C

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Controlled substance at 37 th and Camilla

and Camilla Warrant service at Circle G

Sunday, April 25

Possession of weapon at Park and 35 th

Assault at Cypress and 2 nd

Warrant service at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant service at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Fraud at the 1600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department