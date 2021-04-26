Newton County Sheriff’s Report 4.26.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 84 calls to service from April 19th to April 25th, 2021. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week NCSO booked 4 individuals into the Jail last week.

Newton County Deputies responded to the following calls to service:

Suspicious Activity – Sunset Acre, Bon Wier CR 4101, Call, Bleakwood,

Deweyville, Pine Grove

Assault Family Violence, Old Salem

Terroristic Threat – CR 4059

Animal Nuisance CR 3147; Bleakwood; CR 4181, Deweyville; CR 2626, Bon Wier

Animal Bite – Trout Creek

Theft – Call

Juvenile Delinquency – Buna

Loud Music – Bon Wier

Cruelty to Animal by Dumping of Dogs on 190E

Theft Newton CR 2076, Bon Wier CR4070

Deputy S. Cathy and K9 Bruce completed training in Louisiana last Friday. We want to congratulate both and welcome them back. They went right to work without a day off.

CRIME ALERT: CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS. We received information that several thefts of catalytic converters have occurred. The criminals are easily sliding underneath vehicles and cutting the catalytic converts off in seconds. Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system on a vehicle, and because of their precious metals (i.e., Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium) are high valued items. Thieves are selling these items for hundreds of dollars. Vans and hybrid vehicles are especially targeted because vans are high off the ground, hybrids because of their makeup.