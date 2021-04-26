Bridge City nabs McGuire as new AD/head football coach

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City’s football program has brought in an accomplished coaching veteran from a 6A powerhouse to become the Cardinals’ next head football coach and athletic director.

The BCISD school board officially announced on Monday that Cody McGuire will be taking over as the school’s head coach and Athletic Director. McGuire recently spent the past three years as an assistant coach at Westlake, a school which won back-to-back 6A championships in 2019 and 2020- including a perfect 14-0 season last year.

Coach McGuire commented, saying, “We’ve had an incredible three-year run there, and we’re looking forward to bringing some of that magic down to Bridge City.”

Overall, McGuire has over 20 years of coaching experience to his name including stops at Tomball, Cedar Hill, and Lockhart. He also played college football for Texas Tech, where he was a team captain and made the All-Big 12 team his senior year.

McGuire also previously coached at Lockhart High School, Tomball High School, and Klein Collins High School.

McGuire will look to ‘right the ship’ for a Bridge City program which has struggled in recent years. While the Cardinals last qualified for the playoffs in 2019, they haven’t quite been able to establish themselves as a constant competitor. However, the presence of a new coach who has won at the highest level might be just what Bridge City needs to get the football program headed in the right direction.

McGuire will join the Cardinals in the near future and seems excited for the new opportunity, adding, “We just can’t wait to meet those kids and get everything started… It feels great [to be a Cardinal.]”