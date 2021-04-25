Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.13-4.19.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 13 – April 19, 2021:

Tuesday, April 13

Theft at the 1700 block of Texas Ave. in Bridge City

Trespass at the 5700 block of Main in Vidor

Harassment on Greathouse Road in Vidor

Cruelty to animals at the 14000 block of Lantana Road in Orange

Criminal mischief on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville

Suspicious circumstances at the 4800 block of Monroe Street in Vidor regarding unsupervised children

Fraud at the 7000 block of East Wooten in Orange

Burglary at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Wednesday, April 14

Theft at the 1200 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1100 block of Henry Street in Vidor

Traffic stop in Mauriceville resulting in an arrest

Thursday, April 15

Burglary at the 18000 block of State hwy. 62 in Orange

Information at the 500 block of Orange Street in Vidor concerning a video circulating through the school.

Suspicious circumstances at the 600 block of Texla Road in Vidor

Animal bite at the 1600 block of Willowbend in Vidor

Friday, April 16

Burglary at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Fraud at the 11000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange

Assault at the 3600 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Fraud at the 7700 block of Chauncy Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 6600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Harassment at the 600 block of Texla Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 6100 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Texas Avenue in Orange

Saturday, April 17

Disturbance at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3400 block of Beadle Rad in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Assault at the 9200 block of Stonewood Drive in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the 3200 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Sunday, April 18

Assault at the 600 block of Coolidge in Vidor

Disturbance at the 200 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor

Disturbance at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Monday, April 19

Found property at the 2000 block of Canal Street in Orange

Theft at the 6000 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange

Fraud at the 5900 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office