District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedules for the week

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (16-6-2, 9-2)

Silsbee (16-7-1, 7-3)

LC-M (13-12, 7-3)

Bridge City (13-12-1, 5-5)

Lumberton (15-8-1,5-6)

Vidor (10-15, 3-7)

WO-S (2-18, 0-10)

SOFTBALL

Orangefield (21-5-2, 10-1)

LC-M (22-6-1, 10-1)

Lumberton (14-11-2, 7-5)

Bridge City (12-13-1, 7-5)

Vidor (14-10, 5-7)

Silsbee (3-21, 1-10)

WO-S (7-18, 0-11)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 27

WO-S at Bridge City

Vidor at Orangefield

LC-M at Silsbee

Apr. 30

Bridge City at LC-M

Lumberton at WO-S

SOFTBALL

Apr. 26

Orangefield at LC-M

Silsbee at WO-S

Bridge City vs. Lumberton (6 p.m. Nederland)