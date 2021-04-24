expand
April 24, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 4.14-4.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:03 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 20, 2021:

Wednesday, April 14

  • Burglary at the 800 block of Park Street

Thursday, April 15

  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Threats at the 1300 block of Main Street

Friday, April 16

  • Theft at the 800 block of Main Street

Saturday, April 17

  • Assist other agency on Terry
  • Assist other agency at Mansfield Ferry and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Warrant service at the 400 block of Main Street

Sunday, April 18

  • Sexual assault reported
  • Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker of Interstate 10
  • Assist other agency at the 300 block of Greathouse

Monday, April 19

  • Warrant service at the 900 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Assist other agency at the 100 block of Evangeline Drive
  • Ordinance violation at the 864 mile marker of Interstate 10

Tuesday, April 20

  • Theft at Dilley’s Towing and Recovery
  • Suspicious person at Butler and Lynn

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

 

