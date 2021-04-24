Vidor Police Beat 4.14-4.20.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 20, 2021:

Wednesday, April 14

Burglary at the 800 block of Park Street

Thursday, April 15

Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street

Threats at the 1300 block of Main Street

Friday, April 16

Theft at the 800 block of Main Street

Saturday, April 17

Assist other agency on Terry

Assist other agency at Mansfield Ferry and Farm to Market Road 105

Warrant service at the 400 block of Main Street

Sunday, April 18

Sexual assault reported

Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker of Interstate 10

Assist other agency at the 300 block of Greathouse

Monday, April 19

Warrant service at the 900 block of Old Hwy. 90

Assist other agency at the 100 block of Evangeline Drive

Ordinance violation at the 864 mile marker of Interstate 10

Tuesday, April 20

Theft at Dilley’s Towing and Recovery

Suspicious person at Butler and Lynn

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department