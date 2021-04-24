Lady Raiders down Lady Cards to force third-place tie

LUMBERTON – The Lumberton Lady Raiders defeated the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 4-1 in District 22-4A play at Lady Raider Field Saturday night, which now forces a tie for the third-place playoff spot.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs.

The Lady Raiders (14-11-2, 7-5) received a complete-game from pitcher Kynlie Sisk, who allowed five hits while striking out 10.

Carson Fall tossed 5 1/3 innings for the Lady Cardinals (12-13-1, 7-5), striking out four.

Amaris Larkin led the Lady Cardinals with three hits while Marlee Strong and Kaylyn Dosch each had a hit.

Pacie Sisk, Sydnie Cline and Lidianna Reyes each drove in runs for the Lady Raiders.

The two teams could meet again to determine playoff seeding or flip for it. That is to be determined.

The No. 3 seed will face 21-4A runnerup Huffman in the bidistrict round of the playoffs while the No. 4 seed will meet 21-4A champion Liberty.