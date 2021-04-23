Weather shifts around softball, baseball schedules

Due to the bad weather this evening and tonight, District 22-4A softball and baseball games have been shifted around.

The LC-M-Orangefield softball game to decide the 22-4A Championship will be tenatively at 4 or 5 p.m. Saturday at Lady Bear Field as the exact time is still being worked out due to athletes competing at the 4A Region III Track & Field Championships, which has also been delayed by weather today.

The LC-M-Orangefield baseball game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibbens Field.

The WO-S-Silsbee baseball game has been moved to Saturday at noon at Anderson Park.

The WO-S-Silsbee softball game has been rescheduled to Monday at 6 p.m. in Silsbee.

At this time, the Bridge City at Lumberton baseball and softball games are still scheduled for F®iday with varsity starts only, both at 6 p.m.