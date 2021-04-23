Orange Police Beat 4.22.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 22, 2021:

Theft at the 1300 block of 9 th Street

Street Domestic problem at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 1300 block of West Cypress Ave.

Shoplifting at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive

Found property at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16 th Street

Street Weapons offense at the 2000 block of Rio Grande Place

Assault at the 2000 block of International Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department