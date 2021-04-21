OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Now is the time to vote

Early Voting is in effect now and the time now is to vote. City of Orange residents, you have heard from all the candidates and their progress plans for the City of Orange. It is your due diligence to educate yourself on what is necessary in our city and which candidates you will feel is best for the job.

We often hear it daily, “Why vote?, What is my vote going to do?, My vote does not matter.” This mentality needs to subside and needs to turn over to a much positive perspective.

It is going to take ALL OF US to make the difference. This is not the time to be idle and not make your voices heard. If you truly want change and want to make a difference in your community, the time now is to VOTE!!!

Early voting is for the next two weeks. Make sure you are registered and go OUT THERE and VOTE! Local elections impact us just as much as the nationals, IF NOT MORE!

City of Orange residents you can vote at:

The City of Orange Public Library located at 2200 5th street, Orange, TX 77630.

These times are for the next two weeks:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 1st is ELECTION DAY!!!

I’ll say it over and over again, stop complaining about the problem if you do not vote. YOU ARE APART OF THE PROBLEM BY NOT VOTING!

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD AND VOTE!

City of Orange, use this amazing right and March to the polls to VOTE.

Pray everyone has a PHENOMENAL day and encourage each other to vote!

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Orange Alumnae Chapter, NAACP Executive Orange Chapter/Activist & Author of Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & CEO of LIVOL LLC.