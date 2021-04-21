Eco-Fest 2021: Blooms & Butterflies returns this week

Experiencing Earth Day and butterfly releases may be a little different this year but will still happen.

Shangri La Botanical Gardens will host several butterfly releases this week as there is a limit to the number of persons allowed in at a time.

“We have limited butterflies & safety restrictions, please reserve today so you don’t miss out on this fun event,” according to a press release.

Celebrate Earth Day with Shangri La Gardens during the Eco-Fest: Blooms and Butterflies event. This multiday family-friendly event features engaging, self-facilitated activities as well as multiple butterfly releases that are designed to create a safe outdoor opportunity, given the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Earth Day, guests will be gifted a low maintenance pollinator-friendly starter plant to create their own ‘butterfly garden’ at home. An accompanying informational care sheet will guide you on the care and maintenance of your plant, while highlighting the importance of pollinators and pollinator plants within our ecosystem.

Each day, multiple self-facilitated butterfly releases will be held. Guests will register online for a timed ticket that will secure their spot for a scheduled butterfly release. Guests must register to attend this event. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ycsn494t

Dates for the events are Thursday, April 22 – Saturday, April 24 starting at 9 a.m. and last one ending at 5 p.m. Times are reserved in two-hour increments.

There are a limited number of butterflies, reserve yours early so you don’t miss out on the fun.