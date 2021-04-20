Lady Bears scoot past Vidor

VIDOR – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears darted past the Vidor Lady Pirates 9-1 in District 22-4A action at Lady Pirate Field Friday night.

Karson Friar got the win on the mound for the Lady Bears (22-6-1, 10-1) as she worked all seven innings, scattering five hits while striking out nine Lady Pirates (14-10, 5-7).

Shae Fontenot had a nice night at the plate for the Lady Bears as she picked up three hits while driving in two runs.

Ansley Moore had a pair of hits and also drove in two runs while Ava White notched two hits and drove in a run.

The Lady Bears had 11 hits on the night.

LC-M will host Orangefield Friday. The Lady Bears are a half game up over Orangefield (20-5-2, 9-1) for first-place in 22-4A and will host Orangefield Friday. Orangefield will visit Lumberton Wednesday in a makeup game due to bad weather last Friday.