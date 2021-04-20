Bears squeeze past Vidor

VIDOR – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears erased a 2-0 deficit with a three-run sixth inning to nip the Vidor Pirates 3-2 in District 22-4A play at Pirates Field Tuesday night.

LC-M (12-12, 6-3) received six solid innings from Reid Peco and an inning from Zach McNeil in the victory. Peco struck out six while McNeil fanned two as the duo scattered seven hits.

Reagan Hallmark had a solid outing for the Pirates (10-15, 3-7) as he worked all seven frames, allowing five hits while fanning six.

Peco sparked the Bears with his bat as well as he drove in two of the runs in the sixth inning.

Tyler Gray had a pair of hits for the Pirates and drove in a run while Brody Atwood also had a RBI.

The Bears will host Orangefield Friday. The Pirates have a bye Friday and will visit Orangefield next Tuesday.