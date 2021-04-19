Orange Police Beat 4.16-4.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 16 – April 18, 2021:
Friday, April 16
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at Tennessee and Arkansas
- Disorderly conduct at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
Saturday, April 17
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4200 block of 27th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive
- Runaway on Circle E
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green
- Runaway at the 1300 block of 2nd Street
Sunday, April 18
- Warrant Service at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Park Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department