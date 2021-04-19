Orange Police Beat 4.16-4.18.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 16 – April 18, 2021:

Friday, April 16

Hit and run resulting in property damage at Tennessee and Arkansas

Disorderly conduct at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Saturday, April 17

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4200 block of 27 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive

Runaway on Circle E

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1400 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Green

and Green Runaway at the 1300 block of 2nd Street

Sunday, April 18

Warrant Service at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department