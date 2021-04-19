Lafayette Couple Cited for Illegal Possession of a Grey Wolf

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Lafayette couple on April 16 for allegedly possessing a grey wolf in Lafayette Parish.

Agents cited Andrew P. Hill, 47, and Jill M. Kraemer, 49, for possessing a live grey wolf.

Agents received a complaint of a large wolf like animal being walked in front of an elementary school in the city of Lafayette. The complainant also stated that he was worried about the safety of the school children and that this particular animal had attacked a neighborhood resident.

Agents investigated the complaint and found Andrew Hill and Jill Kramer to be in possession of what appeared to be a grey wolf. Agents obtained a search and seizure warrant for the animal in order to have its DNA analyzed and confirmed. DNA testing confirmed that the animal indeed was a grey wolf (Canis lupus), which is illegal to possess in Louisiana.

A 15th Judicial District Judge has ordered the animal to be boarded at a K-9 training facility until the case is adjudicated.

Possessing a grey wolf brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.