District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (15-5-2, 8-1)

Silsbee (14-7-1, 5-3)

LC-M (11-12, 5-3)

Bridge City (13-10-1, 5-4)

Lumberton (14-7-1,4-5)

Vidor (10-14, 3-6)

WO-S (2-16, 0-8)

SOFTBALL

LC-M (21-6-1, 9-1)

Orangefield (19-5-2, 8-1)

Bridge City (12-12-1, 7-4)

Lumberton (12-10-2, 5-4)

Vidor (14-9, 5-6)

Silsbee (3-20, 1-9)

WO-S (7-17, 0-10)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 20

Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City

WO-S at Orangefield

LC-M at Vidor

Apr. 23

Bridge City at Lumberton

Orangefield at LC-M

Silsbee at WO-S

SOFTBALL

Apr. 19

Orangefield at Lumberton

Apr. 20

WO-S at Orangefield

LC-M at Vidor

Apr. 23

Orangefield at LC-M

Silsbee at WO-S

Bridge City at Lumberton