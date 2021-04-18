Spencer Cochran Johns inducted into Columns Society at UM

OXFORD, MISS. — Spencer Cochran Johns, of Orange, was among the 21 students to be inducted into The Columns Society for 2021-22 at the University of Mississippi.

Founded in 2008, The Columns Society is a group of 12 men and 12 women who embody character, respect and passion for The University of Mississippi. These juniors and seniors represent the University at various events and welcome guests to campus. The organization is founded upon the principles of humble service, leadership and integrity.

Johns is a Computer Science major in the School of Engineering at UM.

“Our Columns Society members dedicate themselves to going above and beyond in their roles in order to serve the University of Mississippi, and I’m delighted to be able to recognize them,” said Natasha Jeter, assistant vice chancellor for wellness and student success. “Someone wise once said, ‘If service is beneath you, leadership is beyond you,’ and I believe that perfectly describes our Columns Society members.”

